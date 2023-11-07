Rapid Rise of Extreme Weather Events in Central Europe Signals Climate Change Impact

The recent torrential rains in northeastern and central Slovenia, as well as southern Austria, have led to devastating floods and landslides, claiming the lives of three people. The heavy showers, equivalent to a month’s worth of rainfall in just 24 hours, triggered an urgent “red alert” from Slovenia’s environment agency.

In Slovenia, multiple towns and villages were inundated, resulting in the closure of highways and some rail lines. Overflowing rivers damaged bridges and homes, leaving approximately 16,000 households without power and rendering several villages inaccessible. The situation is dire, as rescuers face challenges reaching affected areas due to impassable roads caused by landslides.

Not far from the border, Austria’s southern state of Carinthia experienced disrupted roads, fallen trees, and severe impacts in the Völkermarkt district. Authorities urged residents to stay in high places, away from basements and bridges. Furthermore, transborder crossings between Austria and Slovenia, including the Loibl Pass, were closed due to safety concerns.

These extreme weather events are part of a larger pattern occurring across Europe, signaling the impact of climate change. Central European countries are increasingly experiencing such events, contributing to widespread damage and loss of life. In recent years, countries such as Greece and Spain have faced record-breaking temperatures and devastating wildfires, further emphasizing the urgent need for climate action.

As the region braces for more rainfall in the coming days, neighboring countries, including Croatia and Bosnia, are at risk of suffering similar consequences. The continuous rise of extreme weather events highlights the importance of addressing climate change through global collaboration and decisive actions to mitigate its effects. Only through collective efforts can we hope to protect vulnerable communities and reduce the intensity and frequency of such disasters in the future.