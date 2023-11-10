Slovakia Rejects Military Aid to Ukraine: A Shift in European Support?

Slovakia, a country neighboring Ukraine and once a staunch supporter, has recently rejected a proposed package of military aid for Kyiv. This decision, fulfilling a campaign promise by Prime Minister Robert Fico, raises questions about the future of European support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Prime Minister Fico and his far-left Smer party campaigned on the promise to end military assistance, citing that the people of Slovakia have more pressing issues to address. This stance aligns with the views of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin within the European Union.

While the approximately $43 million aid package may not significantly impact Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities, it symbolizes a growing fatigue among NATO nations supporting Kyiv as Russia’s invasion approaches its two-year mark.

Previously, Slovakia had been one of Ukraine’s strongest backers, even surpassing the United States and Britain in terms of support measured by donor countries’ GDP. The country had provided Ukraine with significant financial aid and was the first NATO state to send fighter jets to help offset Russia’s air superiority.

The rejection of military aid from Slovakia follows a trend of wavering support for Ukraine. Poland, another key supporter, has seen strained relations with Ukraine due to a dispute over grain exports. Additionally, Republicans in Washington stripped $6 billion in aid for Ukraine proposed by the Biden administration, raising doubts about the durability of U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense.

As support from traditional allies falters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been working to strengthen global support. The European Commission recently recommended opening formal membership negotiations with Ukraine, marking a significant milestone in Ukraine’s aspiration to join the European Union. The final decision will be made by the heads of state next month.

While Ukraine’s struggle for support continues, Russian President Putin is strengthening ties with China. Putin hailed the growing military ties between the two countries, with China emerging as Moscow’s key political and economic lifeline amid Western sanctions.

The rejection of military aid from Slovakia raises concerns about the shifting landscape of European support for Ukraine. As Russia’s aggression persists, it is crucial for Ukraine to secure unwavering support from its allies and continue working towards its goal of becoming an EU member.