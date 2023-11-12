The Impending Slovakian Election: Shifting Dynamics and Geopolitical Ramifications

In an upcoming early election in Slovakia, former three-time prime minister Robert Fico is vying to reclaim power, potentially altering the country’s stance on Ukraine. Fico’s party, SMER-SSD, currently holds a slight advantage over their main contender, the liberal Progressive Slovakia (PS), in two of the final opinion polls. However, late voter shifts have placed PS marginally ahead in the remaining two polls.

A victory for Fico’s party could lead to a potential alliance with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who has previously exhibited conflicting views on Ukraine and has clashed with the European Union over the rule of law. This alignment could be further reinforced if Poland’s conservative PiS party secures another term in October, despite their hawkish stance towards Russia.

Should the leading Slovak party, SMER-SSD, receive the opportunity to form a cabinet, it will rely on the support of smaller parties to secure a majority in the 150-seat parliament. The moderate-left Hlas party, led by Peter Pellegrini, a former member of SMER-SSD and prime minister from 2018-20, is anticipated to play a key role as a possible kingmaker. While Pellegrini has kept his options open, he is seen as being more aligned with Fico.

It is worth noting that Fico resigned in 2018 following protests against corruption prompted by the murder of an investigative journalist. Since then, he has embraced more pro-Russian views, often amplified by social media disinformation campaigns. This shift stands in opposition to the center-right coalition that governed Slovakia until 2020. Fico has also expressed his intention to terminate military aid to Ukraine, marking a significant departure from Slovakia’s current position as a supplier of heavy equipment to its neighboring country.

Fico’s potential alliance with Orbán is expected to embolden his stance against Russia-related sanctions and align with Orbán’s track record of complicating the adoption of such measures. Moreover, Fico’s tough approach towards migration is evident in his criticism of allowing migrants entry into Slovakia. During a recent television debate, he emphasized his commitment to imposing immediate border controls with Hungary.

The direction of Fico’s policies will hinge on the coalition SMER-SSD manages to form. Potential partners span from the centrist left Hlas to the far-right Republika. The latter, however, could be a red line for Slovakia’s international allies, including key European Union members.

On the other hand, the nonparliamentary Progressive Slovakia (PS) party, led by Michal Simecka, an Oxford political science graduate, has gained support from centrist liberal voters. PS advocates for a strongly pro-European agenda and shares closer ties with the Czech Republic within the wider central European region. While they have ruled out collaboration with extremists or Fico’s party, PS remains open to working with small conservative parties, albeit with potential ideological challenges.

It is worth mentioning that Fico faced criminal charges in 2022 related to the alleged use of sensitive information against political opponents. Although Fico has denied these charges, they have been dropped for now, pending ongoing investigation. Additionally, he has called for the removal of the country’s special prosecutor handling high-level corruption cases. The European Union will be closely monitoring any such actions, as it has previously withheld subsidies from countries like Poland and Hungary due to concerns over the rule of law.

