As Ukraine continues its pursuit of peace, there is growing speculation about the possibility of the country giving up some of the territory currently occupied by Russia since 2014. This notion has been put forward by Denisa Saková, the deputy head of Slovakia’s Hlas (Voice) party, known for its social-democratic stance.

With Hlas winning 14.7% of the votes in the recent Slovak parliamentary elections, the party is seen as a key player in the upcoming coalition negotiations. Given the victory of the pro-Russian Smer (Direction) party in the elections, there is now the potential for Hlas to become a coalition partner and a significant voice in shaping Ukraine’s future.

Saková’s statement indicates that preserving Ukraine’s territorial integrity as it existed before 2014 may no longer be feasible. She emphasizes the need for diplomatic peace negotiations to determine revised border lines. While conceding land may be a later step in these potential talks, Saková asserts that the first priority should be initiating substantive negotiations.

The impact of the war in Ukraine goes beyond territorial disputes, as highlighted by Saková. The conflict has had far-reaching consequences, including economic repercussions that have affected Europe as a whole. Addressing these challenges is vital to maintaining the high living standards enjoyed in Europe, which are considered among the highest globally.

Smer, led by Robert Fico, has been known for its opposition to extending support to Ukraine. Their victory in the September 30th vote further solidifies their stance. However, the positioning of Hlas as a potential coalition partner with a shared social democratic platform suggests the likelihood of Ukraine receiving support and assistance.

The ultimate formation of a stable government in Slovakia hinges on various factors. Hlas, Smer, and potentially one more party could align to create a durable coalition. Any exclusion of Smer would require Hlas to seek additional partners to establish a government. Progressive Slovakia (PS), a pro-Western challenger, has expressed its intent to thwart Smer’s attempts to build a government, highlighting the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine.

As Ukraine navigates its path to peace, the possibility of territorial adjustments looms on the horizon. The statements made by Denisa Saková and the political landscape in Slovakia demonstrate the evolving dynamics and potential collaborations that could shape the future of Ukraine and its pursuit of lasting peace.