Slovakia Condemns Alleged Russian Interference in Parliamentary Elections

Slovakia has lodged a complaint against Russia, claiming that Moscow interfered in its recent parliamentary elections. The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs summoned a representative from the Russian embassy to protest statements made by Sergey Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service.

The ministry accused Naryshkin of spreading false information about the United States’ alleged interference in Slovakia’s election process. These remarks were made on the eve of the parliamentary elections, during a period when a moratorium on candidate-related information was in effect.

Expressing strong disapproval, the ministry denounced the Russian intelligence service’s statement, describing it as an unacceptable attempt to undermine the integrity of Slovakia’s free and democratic elections. It further called on Russia to cease any disinformation activities targeting Slovakia.

In response, the Russian embassy in Slovakia denied the accusations, asserting that they do not interfere in the internal affairs of other nations or participate in regime changes.

The outcome of Slovakia’s parliamentary elections saw former Prime Minister Robert Fico’s leftist Smer party emerge as the winner, capturing 22.9 percent of the vote. Fico, who campaigned on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform, aims to form a coalition government and become prime minister for the fourth time. He has been critical of President Zuzana Caputova and has accused her of being an American agent.

