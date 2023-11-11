Slovakia Forms New Coalition Government with Unique Foreign Policy Direction

Slovakia’s political landscape underwent a significant shift today as a new coalition government led by populist leader Robert Fico was appointed by the country’s president. Fico’s Smer-SD party emerged as the winner in the recent parliamentary election, granting them the opportunity to shape the country’s future.

One of the crucial elements of this new government is its unique stance on foreign policy, particularly concerning Ukraine. Fico, in his pledge to prioritize domestic concerns, has promised to end military aid for Ukraine. This decision could potentially alter the course of Slovakia’s relationship with its neighboring country.

The coalition government consists of three parties, giving them a slim majority in the parliament. With 79 out of 150 seats, they have the power to implement their shared vision and policy agenda. Fico, during the appointment ceremony, emphasized the government’s commitment to being constructive and ensuring “sovereign Slovak foreign policy.”

It is worth noting the presence of Fico’s junior coalition partner, the far-right Slovak National Party (SNS). This party has openly expressed its pro-Russian stance, with Chairman Andrej Danko even challenging Ukraine’s historical claim to Russian-occupied territories. The SNS leader has also fostered close ties with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

As Fico prepares to join EU leaders in Brussels for a summit, discussions about Ukraine aid are expected to take center stage. While some analysts speculate that Fico may change his position on military support for Ukraine, others argue that such a shift is unlikely to happen soon. Political science professor Darina Malova believes that Fico will not prioritize addressing the topic in the immediate future.

In addition to Fico’s leadership, it is important to recognize the composition of the coalition government. Smer-SD, with 42 seats, is the largest party, followed by Hlas-SD with 27 seats, and the SNS with 10 seats. This diverse representation reflects Slovakia’s evolving political landscape.

The previous ruling party, Smer, faced a significant setback in the 2020 elections due to corruption scandals. As a result, Peter Pellegrini founded Hlas-SD, which broke away from Smer and went on to win seats in parliament. Pellegrini took over as prime minister in 2018 following Fico’s resignation after widespread protests triggered by the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée.

Opposing the coalition government is the Progressive Slovakia party, which won 32 seats in the last election and also boasts President Zuzana Caputova as a member. Their presence in the opposition will contribute to a dynamic political landscape in Slovakia.

With this new coalition government and its unique foreign policy direction, Slovakia is set to embark on a transformative journey. The decisions and actions of Fico and his partners will significantly impact not only Slovakia but also its relationships with neighboring countries and the European Union as a whole.

FAQ:



Q: What party is leading Slovakia’s coalition government?



A: Populist leader Robert Fico’s Smer-SD party is leading Slovakia’s coalition government.

Q: What is the government’s stance on military aid for Ukraine?



A: The government has promised to end military aid for Ukraine.

Q: Which parties are part of the coalition government?



A: The coalition government consists of Smer-SD, Hlas-SD, and the Slovak National Party (SNS).

Q: What happened to the previous ruling party, Smer?



A: Smer faced setbacks in the 2020 elections due to corruption scandals and was replaced by the newly formed Hlas-SD party.

Q: Who is the largest opposition party in Slovakia?



A: The largest opposition party in Slovakia is Progressive Slovakia.