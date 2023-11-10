Slovakia Elections: Fico Emerges Victorious with Populist Agenda

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico and his populist SMER-SSD party have emerged victorious in Slovakia’s recent election, according to official results released on Sunday.

Fico, known for his populist rhetoric, has been critical of the EU and NATO, and has pledged to halt military aid to Ukraine. Despite initial expectations favoring the centrist Progressive Slovakia, Fico’s Smer-SD party secured 23.3% of the vote, surpassing their opponent’s 17% share.

If Fico succeeds in forming a majority coalition, he will serve as the nation’s leader for the fourth time. Fico has gained a reputation as a skilled tactician and a formidable force in Slovakian politics.

The HLAS (Voice) party, which garnered just over 15% of the vote, holds a significant position in the formation of the next government. With an estimated 27 seats in parliament, the HLAS could become a crucial partner for Fico’s SMER-SSD party, which is set to secure 42 seats.

The distribution of seats reinforces the indispensability of the HLAS party in any functioning government coalition. According to party leader Peter Pellegrini, the HLAS remains open to various coalition possibilities without expressing a preference at this stage.

The PS party, led by Michal Simecka, is not giving up hope of forming the next government. Simecka underlines the importance of Slovakia having a stable, pro-European government.

The election campaign was marked by sharp disagreements over foreign policy, particularly concerning support for Ukraine. Fico pledged to continue supporting Ukraine but rejected the idea of providing arms or ammunition. Critics have labeled him as pro-Russian, which he vehemently denies.

Fico capitalized on the anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine conflict, using it to fuel public anger and gain support. Alongside these issues, Slovakia faces challenges such as the eurozone’s highest inflation rate (10%) and an underfunded healthcare system.

The election outcome also reflects public dissatisfaction with the previous ruling coalition, which collapsed in 2019, leading to early elections.

