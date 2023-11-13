Slovakia Elections: Liberals Secure Victory over Pro-Moscow Party

By [Your Name]

In a surprising turn of events, the liberal party has emerged victorious in Slovakia’s elections, defeating the once-prominent pro-Moscow party led by populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico. The outcome, revealed through exit polls, indicates a significant decline in the popularity of the pro-Moscow party, which had long been considered the frontrunner.

As the vote counting continues, the final results are yet to be determined, but if the liberal group Progressive Slovakia is confirmed as the winner, they will be tasked with leading coalition talks for the formation of the next government. The party, headed by Michal Simecka, the vice-speaker of the European Parliament, has garnered a projected 23.5% of the vote, surpassing Fico’s party, which received 21.9%, according to an exit poll conducted by the Focus agency for TV Markiza.

Fico was compelled to step down as prime minister in the aftermath of the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak in 2018. Throughout his campaign, he adamantly declared that if his party were to gain power, they would cease military support to Ukraine, which has raised concerns among members of the European Union and NATO. Surprisingly, this stance has garnered support on social media from Slovakians who have traditionally held warm sentiments towards Moscow.

Slovakia has historically been a steadfast ally to Kyiv, providing military aid in the form of surface-to-air missiles, helicopters, and even donating its entire fleet of retired MiG-29 fighter jets. The rise of Progressive Slovakia, however, presents a different vision for the country. The liberal party advocates for an open, tolerant, and cosmopolitan society, aligning themselves with the liberal line within the European Union on issues such as green policies and LGBTQ+ rights. In contrast, Fico’s party dismisses this vision as “liberal fascism” and campaigns on stability, order, and social security. Fico also expresses concern over the influx of migrants traveling through Slovakia to reach Western Europe.

While neither Smer nor Progressive Slovakia are expected to secure enough seats to form a government independently, the presence of as many as 10 parties in the new parliament, ranging from libertarians to far-right groups, may complicate the coalition process and extend its duration. Commenting on the closely contested race, Mr. Simecka acknowledged the tight competition, stating, “It will apparently be very close, between us and Smer, but also for those parties that may or may not get into parliament.”

FAQs:

Q: Who won the elections in Slovakia?

A: The liberal party, Progressive Slovakia, secured a victory over the pro-Moscow party led by Robert Fico according to exit polls.

Q: Who is the leader of Progressive Slovakia?

A: Michal Simecka, the vice-speaker of the European Parliament, leads Progressive Slovakia.

Q: What were the main campaign focuses of the two parties?

A: Progressive Slovakia campaigned for an open, tolerant, and cosmopolitan society, emphasizing green policies and LGBTQ+ rights. Fico’s party, on the other hand, campaigned on stability, order, and social security while dismissing Progressive Slovakia’s vision as “liberal fascism.”

Q: How many parties are expected to be in the new parliament?

A: There could potentially be up to 10 parties represented in the new parliament, ranging from libertarians to far-right groups.

(Source: BBC News – [URL])