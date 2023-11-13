New Slovakian Government Raises Concerns over Ukraine Aid

As Slovakia’s recent elections concluded, the country’s winner, Robert Fico, has sparked worry among EU and NATO officials, as well as civil society groups, due to his party’s pro-Russian and anti-American stance. Fico’s party, Smer (“Direction” in Slovak), campaigned on suspending all military assistance to Ukraine, accusing the United States of instigating the war. Although Fico’s promise might not have a significant impact, as Slovakia has already provided Ukraine with most of its military support, concerns remain over the implications of his government’s policies.

Following his party’s victory with 23% of the vote, Fico restated his commitment to halt military aid to Ukraine. However, he expressed his support for providing humanitarian and reconstruction aid. Additionally, Fico called for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Moscow, a sentiment shared by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who congratulated Fico on his win via the social media platform X.

The European Union closely observes the developments in Slovakia, fearing democratic decline in another Eastern European member state. Democratic principles in Hungary have already faced setbacks, and the EU worries that a Fico-led government in Slovakia may further undermine these principles. Such a scenario could hinder Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO and the EU. Hungary is already skeptical about Ukraine joining these organizations.

Furthermore, concerns arise over the future of civil society in Slovakia under Fico’s leadership. Fico and his party have been critical of non-governmental organizations, labeling them as “foreign agents.” Civil society organizations in Slovakia fear attacks and smear campaigns, as they have previously been targeted during Fico’s previous term as prime minister.

The next step for Fico’s left-wing party is to find coalition partners in order to form a government. The pro-EU Hlas (“Voice”) party, coming in third with 15% of the vote, holds the key to potential coalition talks. The party’s leader, Peter Pellegrini, a former colleague of Fico’s, has yet to make any commitments.

