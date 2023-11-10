European Political Parties Favoring Russia Gain Traction as Cost-of-Living Crisis Worsens

As Europe grapples with a cost-of-living crisis, political parties taking a more Russia-friendly stance on the war in Ukraine are gaining ground across the continent. The increasing support for these parties can be attributed to nationalist populism and the belief that backing Ukraine undermines national interests. This sentiment has resonated particularly well in Slovakia, where parties like SMER have capitalized on these sentiments to maintain their popularity.

GlobSec, a Bratislava-based think tank, conducted a poll in March revealing that 51% of Slovaks held the belief that the West or Ukraine itself was primarily responsible for the war. Additionally, half of the respondents saw the United States as a security threat, marking an increase from previous years. The strategic proximity of Slovakia to Ukraine, along with its significant military contributions, makes this shift in public opinion particularly significant.

Robert Fico, a former two-time prime minister of Slovakia, won the recent election by promising to halt any military assistance to Ukraine under his watch, highlighting the increasingly pro-Russian sentiment within the country. Fico’s party, Smer, ran on a platform that advocated for closer ties with Russia and a cessation of military aid to Ukraine. The economic challenges faced by Slovakia, including inflation soaring to over 12% amid drastic energy price increases, have only exacerbated the public’s support for such policies.

Similar trends are emerging in Poland, where the Christian nationalist government hopes to secure a third term. The government’s staunch support for Ukraine is showing signs of erosion as it grapples with economic concerns. Last month, Poland announced it would cease arming Ukraine due to frustrations over cheap Ukrainian grain flooding its agricultural markets. Additionally, the country’s foreign minister was absent from the recent gathering in Kyiv, citing a “downturn” in Polish-Ukrainian relations.

The rise of Europe’s Russia-friendly political parties reflects the growing discontent among citizens grappling with economic hardships. As the cost-of-living crisis worsens, the allure of nationalist populism and the notion of prioritizing one’s national self-interests over international alliances holds sway. It remains to be seen how these shifting dynamics will impact the region’s geopolitical landscape moving forward.