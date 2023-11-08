Former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Makes Political Comeback

Former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has returned to power in Slovakia after winning parliamentary elections with his Smer-SD party. Fico’s victory has significant implications for the country and could potentially weaken Western unity on issues, such as the conflict in Ukraine.

Fico’s path to power involved embracing extremist and far-right rhetoric following his resignation as Prime Minister in 2018. His party, Smer, ruled Slovakia for much of the last decade, despite accusations that he had fostered corruption and lawlessness within the country. However, in the chaotic three years since Smer was ousted from office, the center-right coalition that emerged from the 2020 elections struggled to handle the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and a cost-of-living crisis. A no-confidence vote in December 2022 led to this year’s early election, which Fico capitalized on to persuade voters that Smer was capable of stable governance.

One of Fico’s campaign promises was to end military support for Ukraine, aligning with public opinion polls that show significant support for Russia’s actions in the conflict. He also indicated that he may block European Union sanctions against Russia. These policy positions have raised concerns about Slovakia’s potential isolation from Western partners and the country’s fragile democracy.

While many liberals in Slovakia were disappointed by Fico’s victory, there is hope that former Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini’s Hlas party, which secured around 15% of the vote, could influence policy moderation in the next government. Pellegrini, who split from Smer in 2020, has distanced himself from Fico’s extremism and is likely to make significant demands in coalition negotiations.

There are still questions about the direction Fico will take in his new term as Prime Minister. Some believe that he may moderate his outlook to maintain access to EU funds and avoid scrutiny. However, others warn that Smer and its potential coalition partners, like the radical-right Slovak National Party (SNS), may dominate the government, limiting any significant policy shifts.

As Slovakia moves forward under Fico’s leadership, the international community will closely watch how his return to power shapes the country’s politics and its stance on important issues within the European Union and beyond.