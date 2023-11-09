Slovakia’s Election: Populist Fico’s Smer Party Poised for Victory

Slovakia’s recent election has seen populist former prime minister Robert Fico’s Smer party emerge as the likely winner, surpassing its rival Progressive Slovakia in a tight race. With over 98% of districts reporting, Smer is on track to secure more than 23% of the vote, while Progressive Slovakia (PS) came in second with over 16% support, closely followed by Peter Pellegrini’s Hlas party at 15%.

The election results have sparked concerns about the country’s future foreign policy direction. Fico, known for his populist views, has pledged to halt military aid to Ukraine, criticized sanctions against Russia, and campaigned against LGBTQ+ rights. A victory for his Smer party might further challenge the European Union’s unified stance on supporting Ukraine and maintaining opposition to Russia’s actions.

Initially, exit polls indicated a lead for PS, raising hopes among Slovakia’s liberal camp. However, as votes were tallied throughout the night, Smer’s advantage became apparent, dashing those expectations. The composition of Slovakia’s next government remains uncertain, and much will depend on the complex process of coalition-building with smaller parties. Some believe that Pellegrini’s Hlas party, which has so far remained noncommittal, is likely to align with Smer over the more socially liberal PS.

While the final districts to report, primarily from large cities, were expected to favor PS, the margin behind Fico’s Smer party seems insurmountable. If Fico secures the necessary support, he would lead a government that challenges the EU’s consensus on Ukraine and potentially aligns more closely with Hungary’s stance.

The incoming government will inherit a significant budget deficit, currently projected to be the highest in the eurozone. Fico capitalizes on discontent with the previous center-right coalition, whose government collapsed, leading to the election being held six months earlier than planned. His campaign emphasized concerns about increasing migration passing through Slovakia to reach western Europe.

The shape of the new Slovakian government and its foreign policy choices will have a lasting impact on the nation’s future trajectory. As the results become official, Slovakia awaits the final count, providing clarity on the direction the country will take.