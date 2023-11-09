Populist Leader Favored in Slovakia Elections Amid Concerns Over Ukraine

Slovaks are preparing to vote in a crucial election that could have significant repercussions for the Western response to the Ukraine crisis and potentially push the country toward a more illiberal, autocratic path. The front-runner in the polls, albeit by a narrow margin, is 59-year-old Robert Fico, a populist former prime minister whose comeback bid has been marked by conspiracy theories, pro-Russian sentiments, and anti-American rhetoric.

A victory for Fico’s Smer party would signal Europe’s increasing shift towards populist forces, which have gained momentum due to rising costs of living and concerns about the conflict in Ukraine. Moreover, it could jeopardize Slovakia’s role as an ally in the Western response to Ukraine, with Fico openly threatening to halt arms deliveries and oppose European Union sanctions against Russia.

Amid a divisive electoral campaign, Fico has capitalized on the country’s long-standing ties with Moscow and widespread dissatisfaction with the previous government. By echoing Russian propaganda and blaming “Ukrainian Nazis” for instigating the war, Fico has tapped into the polarization and discontent within Slovakia.

Nevertheless, the election is too close to call. The Progressive Slovakia party, led by 39-year-old Michal Simecka, has made significant gains in the polls and offers a starkly different vision for a pro-European and liberal Slovakia. Simecka, a former journalist, could become the country’s youngest-ever prime minister if his party emerges victorious.

The outcome of the election will determine the coalition government formation, given the fractured nature of Slovakia’s political landscape. Smaller parties will play a crucial role, as no single party is expected to win more than a quarter of the vote. The fate of Ukraine and Slovakia’s European orientation could hinge on whether Fico or Simecka can gather enough support to form a government.

While concerns have been raised about Fico’s potential alignment with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban within the European Union, experts suggest that the impact of his threat to cut off arms deliveries to Ukraine might be limited. Fico has only specified halting shipments from Slovakia’s depleted military stocks and has not targeted arms manufacturers supplying Ukraine with artillery shells.

Regardless of the election outcome, analysts anticipate that Fico’s main focus would be on resolving corruption scandals involving his associates. The investigation into these scandals gained prominence following the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, who were looking into connections between the Italian mafia and Fico’s close associates.

As Slovaks head to the polls, the future direction of the country hangs in the balance. The election not only has local implications but also carries broader significance for Europe’s stance on Ukraine and the rise of populist forces within the European Union.