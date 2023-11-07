Slovakia has adopted a new approach in its support for Ukraine, signaling a shift away from supplying arms and instead focusing on providing humanitarian and civilian aid. The country’s new Prime Minister, Robert Fico, stated that Slovakia sees aid to Ukraine solely through the lens of humanitarian assistance, distancing themselves from military involvement.

“The war in Ukraine is not ours, we have nothing to do with it,” Prime Minister Fico emphasized. He believes that an immediate end to military operations is the most favorable solution for Ukraine, urging the European Union to transition from being an arms supplier to becoming a peacemaker.

While Slovakia’s decision to cease arms deliveries received attention, the Kremlin downplayed its significance. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov noted that Slovakia’s share of arms deliveries to Kyiv had not been substantial, suggesting that this would have minimal impact on the overall conflict.

In addition to changes in their arms policy, Prime Minister Fico also addressed the issue of new sanctions against Russia. He expressed reluctance to support such measures until a thorough analysis of their potential impact on Slovakia had been conducted. Fico explained that if the sanctions were likely to harm Slovakia, as is often the case with economic sanctions, he saw no reason to endorse them.

This shift in policy demonstrates Slovakia’s commitment to prioritizing humanitarian support for Ukraine. By reframing their involvement as solely focused on civilian aid, Slovakia aims to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the conflict. It remains to be seen how this change will be received by other members of the international community and how it may influence future discussions on Ukraine.