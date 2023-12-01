New Border Blockade Causes Ripple Effect in Central Europe

In a recent development, Slovak road hauliers have taken to blocking the main border crossing point between Slovakia and Ukraine, joining their Polish counterparts in a series of protests. At the heart of the issue is the demand for the European Union (EU) to reinstate a permit system for Ukrainian competitors. This move comes after Polish drivers initiated blockades on several crossings to Ukraine, redirecting traffic through Slovakia and leading to a buildup of trucks near the border.

Both Slovak and Polish truckers have expressed concerns regarding Ukrainian competitors offering more affordable prices for their services and operating within the EU, rather than solely between the EU and Ukraine. In response, the truckers are urging the EU to reintroduce a limited number of permits for Ukrainian companies to operate within the bloc and for European truckers to have access to Ukraine. These permits were originally abolished after Russia’s invasion.

Stanislav Skala, the chief of the Slovak trucking union UNAS, conveyed their intentions to block the border crossing and allow only four trucks to pass every hour. The blockade commenced as planned at 3 p.m., with military supplies, humanitarian shipments, perishable goods, and animal deliveries exempted from the restrictions. Skala assured that the blockade would be conducted in coordination with the police, with a team of several individuals guarding the blockade in shifts.

While passenger cars and buses will not be restricted, the Slovak blockade is scheduled to continue indefinitely. However, any further steps will be determined after the forthcoming EU transport ministers meeting. It is expected that Polish, Slovak, and Hungarian delegations will raise the issue at the meeting, taking place in Brussels on Monday.

Sources: Reuters.com