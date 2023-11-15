Newly-formed Progressive Slovakia emerges as the frontrunner in Slovak parliamentary election

Slovakia’s political landscape was shaken up as the newly-formed liberal party, Progressive Slovakia (PS), emerged as the frontrunner in the recent parliamentary election. According to initial exit polls, PS secured 23.5% of the vote, surpassing the three-time Prime Minister Robert Fico’s SMER-SSD party with 21.9% of the vote.

PS’s strong showing in the election has the potential to hinder Fico’s return to power, as he had previously pledged to end military aid to neighboring Ukraine. Progressive Slovakia, on the other hand, has been vocal about its commitment to maintaining Slovakia’s support for Ukraine and would align itself with liberal policies within the European Union.

The party’s vision encompasses advocating for issues such as majority voting to enhance the EU’s flexibility, green policies to address environmental challenges, and LGBTQ+ rights. Their approach stands in stark contrast to Fico’s party, which could challenge the EU’s consensus on support for Ukraine, just when the bloc is seeking unity in opposing Russia’s invasion.

It is important to note that no party is projected to secure an outright majority in the election. As a result, the formation of the new government will heavily depend on the smaller parties that managed to secure seats. These include a diverse range of political affiliations, from libertarians to far-right extremists.

The outcome of this election has the potential to shape Slovakia’s trajectory in domestic and international affairs. The country’s commitment to Ukraine, its stance on EU decision-making processes, and its position on social issues like LGBTQ+ rights will all be affected by the formation of the new government.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Progressive Slovakia?

A: Progressive Slovakia is a newly-formed liberal political party in Slovakia that emerged as the frontrunner in the recent parliamentary election.

Q: What were the results of the parliamentary election?

A: According to initial exit polls, Progressive Slovakia secured 23.5% of the vote, surpassing Robert Fico’s SMER-SSD party, which received 21.9% of the vote.

Q: What are some key differences between Progressive Slovakia and SMER-SSD?

A: Progressive Slovakia advocates for maintaining Slovakia’s support for Ukraine, following a liberal line within the European Union, and prioritizing issues such as majority voting, green policies, and LGBTQ+ rights. SMER-SSD, on the other hand, has expressed a more skeptical approach towards Ukraine and could challenge the EU’s consensus on support for the country.

Q: How will the new government be formed?

A: Since no party is projected to win an outright majority, the formation of the new government will depend on smaller parties that secured seats in the election, including a range of political affiliations from libertarians to far-right extremists.

(Sources: Reuters, Trust Principles)