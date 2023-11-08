Slovakia’s recent election results have brought former Prime Minister Robert Fico back into the political spotlight. However, his pro-Russian and anti-liberal stance has raised eyebrows among those closely watching the European Union’s dynamics. Fico’s party, SMER-SSD, scored nearly 23% of the vote and is now set to begin coalition talks to form a new government.

One of the key areas where Fico diverges from the EU’s position is military aid for Ukraine. Fico opposes arming Ukraine and instead advocates for peace talks. While Slovakia is a member of NATO and theoretically supports Ukraine against Russian aggression, Fico’s stance reflects the sentiment of many Slovakians who believe that the West is seeking to provoke conflict rather than stabilize the region.

Fico’s campaign slogan, “Not a single round,” resonated strongly with the Slovakian population, highlighting the country’s concerns about energy prices and living costs. While he acknowledges the need for humanitarian assistance, he remains steadfast in his opposition to arming Ukraine.

To form a coalition government, Fico may turn to the moderate leftist HLAS party and the nationalist Slovak National Party. This potential alliance could lead to a government that prioritizes domestic issues rather than engaging in the geopolitical conflicts of Ukraine.

While Fico’s record suggests pragmatism, analysts and diplomats speculate that his rhetoric may soften within a coalition government. The partnership with the HLAS party, which supports ammunition supplies to Ukraine, may push Fico to adopt a more nuanced approach to foreign policy.

Furthermore, Fico’s return to power signifies a shift away from political liberalism in central Europe. With Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulating Fico on his victory, it is clear that Fico’s election is seen as a win for those opposed to liberalism in the region.

Although the future of Slovakia is uncertain, one thing is clear: Fico’s election victory sets the country on a different path, challenging the prevailing narrative of EU military aid and liberal politics. As coalition talks progress, it remains to be seen how Fico will navigate the complex issues facing Slovakia and its position within the European Union.