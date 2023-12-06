In an unexpected turn of events, Seattle finds itself facing a day of darkness and chaos as heavy rainfall sweeps across the region. The National Weather Service is warning residents of the potential dangers posed by the downpour, including flooding and landslides. With rainfall amounts ranging from two to eight inches, the Snolqualmie River has already risen in some parts of King County, and small landslides have been reported in Seattle.

The weather service is urging drivers to exercise caution and avoid flooded roads. They emphasize that most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles. Additionally, walking along river banks is strongly discouraged on a day like today. The combination of heavy rain and rising water levels can create treacherous conditions.

The Big Dark is upon us, shrouding the city in water and darkness.

Time Person of the Year Reveals the Magnitude of Taylor Swift’s Influence

In other news, Time magazine has recently announced its Person of the Year, and this year it goes to none other than Taylor Swift. The pop superstar has had a remarkable year, with a massively successful stadium tour that grossed over a billion dollars, a blockbuster movie documenting her tour, and multiple album releases. Time acknowledges that Swift’s cultural impact cannot be denied. She has dominated the conversation, and her influence has reached far and wide.

Boeing Weapons Raise Alarming Concerns in Gaza

Amnesty International has brought attention to a deeply concerning issue related to Boeing weapons. According to a report mentioned by the Washington Post, these weapons were used by Israel in airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 children and a total of 43 civilians. The report calls for an immediate halt to the supply of weapons to Israel, urging governments, including the US, to take action. Furthermore, the US State Department has voiced its displeasure over Israel’s restriction on aid entering Gaza.

Seattle IT Department Faces Criticism for Website Crash

The Seattle IT Department has drawn criticism after a major blunder involving their website. Ashley Nerbovig, an unfortunate victim of this mishap, reported that the public comment form for a proposed expansion of the Seattle Police Department’s vehicle surveillance crashed. Although the department managed to rectify the issue, it was a frustrating experience for those affected. There is currently no information on whether the comment period will be extended, which is scheduled to end on Friday.

Automated License Plate Reader Raises Surveillance Concerns

The proposed implementation of Automated License Plate Reader technology in Seattle police patrol cars has raised concerns about privacy and surveillance. This technology would enable the collection of vast amounts of data, including the time, date, and location where cars with specific license plates are spotted. Although the Seattle Police Department stores this data for 90 days, studies have shown that only a small fraction of captured license plates are associated with criminal activity. Furthermore, anyone can request access to the database of license plate photos and numbers.

Renton City Council Rejects Minimum Wage Increase

The Renton City Council recently voted against a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $19 per hour. Instead, they have decided to let voters decide on the matter in an upcoming special election in February. Renton currently only requires businesses to pay $15.74, significantly lower than neighboring cities. The decision has sparked controversy and criticism, with one City Council member even making disparaging remarks about workers.

Fatal Incident at LA Fitness in Bellevue

A tragic incident unfolded at an LA Fitness in Bellevue when police officers shot and killed a man who was reported to have entered the gym with a knife. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among officers or bystanders. The incident serves as a solemn reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining public safety.

While the day may be dark and filled with unexpected events, Seattle continues to navigate these challenges with resilience and resolve.

FAQ

What should I do if I encounter a flooded road?

If you come across a flooded road while driving, it is crucial to turn around and find an alternative route. Most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles, so it is essential to prioritize safety and avoid driving through flooded areas.

Why did the Seattle IT Department’s website crash?

The Seattle IT Department experienced a significant website crash that affected the public comment form for a proposed expansion of the Seattle Police Department’s vehicle surveillance. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown, but the department worked to restore the functionality of the website.

What is Automated License Plate Reader technology?

Automated License Plate Reader technology is a surveillance system implemented in police patrol cars. It uses cameras to capture images of license plates and collects data on when and where the vehicles were spotted. This technology raises concerns about privacy and data collection.

Why did the Renton City Council reject the minimum wage increase?

The Renton City Council voted against a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $19 per hour and instead put the matter to a vote in an upcoming special election. The reasons for their decision vary, but the council believes that allowing voters to determine the outcome is a more democratic approach.

What happened at LA Fitness in Bellevue?

Witnesses reported that an individual entered an LA Fitness in Bellevue, wielding a knife. The gym manager promptly called the police, and in the ensuing confrontation, the officers shot and killed the suspect. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries among officers or bystanders.