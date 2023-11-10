Marine’s Family Plans to Reopen Lawsuit against Alec Baldwin After Dismissal by Federal Judge

The family of a Marine who tragically lost his life in Afghanistan is preparing to refile a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin. The original lawsuit, which accused Baldwin of inciting his social media followers against the family, was dismissed by a federal judge. However, the judge invited the family to amend the lawsuit and submit it once again.

Attorney Dennis Postiglione, representing the widow and sisters of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, confirmed that a new version of the lawsuit will be filed before the September 12 deadline. The revised allegations will focus on Baldwin’s alleged online threats and harassment directed towards the family members. The actor’s actions came after he posted and commented on a photo shared by one of McCollum’s sisters, who was present in Washington during the events of January 6, 2021.

Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, aged 20, lost his life in a suicide attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. Although the original defamation lawsuit sought $25 million in damages, it was dismissed by Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan earlier this week. However, the judge extended an invitation to the family to correct any deficiencies and refile the lawsuit, allowing them to pursue claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Judge Ramos made several rulings in favor of Baldwin, including the protection of his comments under the First Amendment and the lack of sufficient evidence for actual malice. The judge also concluded that private messages, comments, and social media posts did not support the defamation claims against the actor.

In response to the judge’s findings, Attorney Postiglione will address the raised issues by filing a rewritten lawsuit before the deadline. Although he disagreed with the court’s analysis, he believes that the amended complaint will effectively address the concerns.

The incident took place shortly after Baldwin donated $5,000 to the family following the loss of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum in Afghanistan. The actor had reached out to Roice McCollum, one of the sisters, through Instagram. However, in January 2022, Baldwin discovered a photo posted by Roice McCollum depicting demonstrators from former President Donald Trump’s rally on the day of the Electoral College vote count. In response, Baldwin informed Roice McCollum that he would share her photo with his 2.4 million Instagram followers and added the words “Good luck.”

Roice McCollum emphasized in the lawsuit that she did not participate in, support, or condone the events that transpired at the Capitol. She was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing after cooperating with the FBI.

As of now, a representative for Alec Baldwin has not provided a comment regarding the impending refiled lawsuit.

FAQs

1. What is the status of the lawsuit against Alec Baldwin?

The original lawsuit brought by the family of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum was dismissed by a federal judge. However, the judge has given the family the opportunity to refile the lawsuit with necessary amendments.

2. What are the allegations against Alec Baldwin?

The family accuses Alec Baldwin of subjecting them to online threats and harassment through his social media followers. They claim that his actions were a response to a photograph shared online by one of McCollum’s sisters.

3. What were the judge’s rulings in favor of Baldwin?

The judge concluded that Baldwin’s comments were protected by the First Amendment, that there was insufficient evidence of actual malice, and that the defamation claims were unsupported by private messages, comments, and social media posts.

4. What is the deadline for refiling the lawsuit?

The family’s attorney has stated that the rewritten lawsuit will be filed before the September 12 deadline set by the judge.

5. Has Alec Baldwin responded to the situation?

No, a representative for Alec Baldwin has not yet provided a comment regarding the upcoming refiling of the lawsuit.