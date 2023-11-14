Marine’s Family to Reclaim Defamation Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin

A lawyer representing the family of a Marine who tragically lost his life in Afghanistan has announced plans to refile a lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of defamation. The original lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge, but the family has been given the opportunity to rewrite and resubmit it.

Attorney Dennis Postiglione, who represents the sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, has confirmed that he will meet the deadline set by the judge to amend the allegations against Baldwin. The new lawsuit will assert that the actor subjected the family to online threats and harassment after commenting on a photo shared by one of McCollum’s sisters, who had been in Washington during the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Judge Edgardo Ramos, while dismissing the initial lawsuit seeking $25 million in damages, invited the family to address the deficiencies and renew their claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Ramos concluded that Baldwin’s comments were protected by the First Amendment, actual malice was not adequately proven, and there was insufficient evidence of defamation in private messages, comments, and social media posts.

Postiglione stated that the revised lawsuit will address the concerns raised by the judge, although he disagreed with the court’s analysis. The family remains committed to seeking justice in this matter.

Notably, Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the family after learning about the Marine’s death in a Kabul airport bombing in August 2021, shortly before his own daughter was born. According to the lawsuit, Baldwin contacted one of McCollum’s sisters, Roice McCollum, via Instagram. In January 2022, Baldwin saw a picture posted by Roice McCollum from a rally held by former President Donald Trump on the day of the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election. Baldwin allegedly told her that he would share the photo with his 2.4 million Instagram followers, along with the words “Good luck.”

Roice McCollum clarifies in the lawsuit that she had no involvement in or support for the rioting at the Capitol and was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing after cooperating with the FBI.

A request for comment from Baldwin’s lawyer has not yet received a response.

