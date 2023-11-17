Marine’s Family to Pursue Defamation Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin

A new defamation lawsuit is set to be filed by the family of a Marine who was tragically killed in Afghanistan, accusing actor Alec Baldwin of instigating online harassment against them. The original lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge, but the family has been given the opportunity to revise and resubmit it.

Attorney Dennis Postiglione, representing the sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, has confirmed that he will meet the deadline set by the judge to reassert the allegations. The lawsuit claims that Baldwin subjected the family to threats and harassment on social media after engaging with a photo posted by one of McCollum’s sisters, Roice McCollum, who was present in Washington during the January 6th, 2021 insurrection.

Judge Edgardo Ramos dismissed the initial lawsuit but encouraged the family to address its deficiencies and refile. While Baldwin’s comments were deemed protected by the First Amendment and the defamation claims were not sufficiently supported, the family intends to submit an amended complaint that addresses the judge’s concerns.

Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the family upon hearing of Rylee McCollum’s death in a bombing at the Kabul airport in August 2021, just before the birth of his daughter. According to the lawsuit, Baldwin contacted Roice McCollum through Instagram. In January 2022, Baldwin saw a photo posted by Roice McCollum from a rally held by former President Donald Trump, which took place on the day Congress counted the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election. Baldwin allegedly shared the photo with his Instagram followers and wrote “Good luck” to Roice McCollum.

In response to the incident, Roice McCollum clarified in the lawsuit that she did not participate in or support the Capitol riot and was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing after cooperating with the FBI investigation.

A lawyer representing Alec Baldwin has not yet provided a comment on the matter.

