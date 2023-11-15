New Manslaughter Investigation Launched in Boat Crash that resulted in the Death of a Tourist off the Italian Coast

Italian authorities are conducting a manslaughter investigation following a tragic boat crash off the Amalfi Coast that claimed the life of a U.S. tourist. The skipper of a rented motorboat involved in the accident is being scrutinized for suspected manslaughter and causing a shipwreck. The investigation is still ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Adrienne Vaughan, a 45-year-old U.S. citizen, lost her life in the collision, while her husband and the skipper of the motorboat sustained injuries. The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon in a well-known tourist area when the motorboat collided with a chartered sailboat, which was hosting a wedding reception with approximately 70 guests on board.

Authorities have taken blood samples from the skipper to test for alcohol and drug levels. However, conclusive results have yet to be obtained. Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli stated that the significance of the data is still being evaluated by a consultant from the prosecutor’s office. Further examination is required to determine the impact of these levels on the skipper’s ability to maneuver the boat.

Italian news reports revealed that the blood toxicology tests indicated the presence of traces of cocaine. The skipper, who is currently hospitalized with pelvis and rib fractures, has been questioned by investigators. The victim’s husband, Mike White, is receiving treatment in another hospital for a shoulder injury. Borrelli confirmed that authorities have already spoken with White and are planning to conduct further interviews.

Fortunately, Vaughan’s two young children escaped unharmed and are now under the care of their grandfather, who traveled to Italy to provide support during their father’s recovery.

Borrelli disclosed that at the time of the crash, Vaughan was resting on the bow of the boat and was propelled into the water upon impact. Details of her injuries have not been released pending the results of an autopsy. Two doctors aboard the sailboat immediately dove into the sea to assist Vaughan, while a nearby vessel transported her to shore. Tragically, she passed away before a medical helicopter or local ambulance could transport her to a hospital.

The captain of the sailboat informed Italian media that the motorboat was traveling at excessive speed when it collided with the stationary sailboat. Investigators have also questioned the sailboat’s captain and the approximately 70 passengers, including American and other foreign tourists.

According to Borrelli, the motorboat departed from the town of Amalfi and was heading towards the popular coastal town of Positano when the accident occurred.

It is important to note that Adrienne Vaughan held a significant role as the president of Bloomsbury Publishing’s U.S. branch. Bloomsbury Publishing is known for representing esteemed authors such as Sarah J. Maas, Susanna Clarke, and Mark Kurlansky. Furthermore, one of their books, “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South” authored by Winfred Rembert (as told to Erin I. Kelly), was awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for biography in 2022.

