New Article: Investigation into Fatal Boat Collision Rocks Harry Potter Publisher

Italian authorities are currently investigating the skipper of a motorboat involved in a deadly crash off the Amalfi Coast, which claimed the life of a prominent New York publisher. Although no charges have been filed yet, the 30-year-old male Italian skipper is being probed for manslaughter, according to Salerno Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli.

Adrienne Vaughan, the 45-year-old president of Bloomsbury USA, tragically lost her life in the accident. The collision occurred between the 29-foot motorboat she had chartered with her family and a 130-foot sailing yacht. Vaughan, who was reportedly sunning on the bow of the boat at the time of the impact, was thrown into the water and struck by a spinning propeller.

While the skipper sustained pelvic and rib injuries, Vaughan’s husband, Mike White, was also injured, but their two children escaped unharmed. The collision took place during a wedding celebration on the sailboat, with approximately 70 people on board. Witnesses claimed that the motorboat appeared to be speeding before suddenly turning and colliding with the stationary sailing yacht.

Authorities have taken blood samples from the skipper to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident. However, the results of the tests remain inconclusive, as consultants from the prosecutor’s office evaluate the data. Italian outlets have reported the alleged presence of cocaine in the skipper’s blood.

During the collision, a pair of doctors on board the sailboat immediately dove into the water to assist Vaughan and her family. Other nearby boats also rushed to the scene and brought Vaughan to shore, but tragically, she succumbed to her injuries before emergency crews could arrive.

The shocking incident disrupted the reception on the sailboat, as guests were abruptly interrupted while dancing. The presence of the ruined motorboat next to the hull of the yacht revealed the severity of the collision. Witnesses described the scene as horrific, with one witness explaining how Vaughan’s injuries were so severe that her neck appeared to have no blood flowing through it.

Adrienne Vaughan, who was on vacation in Italy with her family, was the president of Bloomsbury USA, a well-known publishing company recognized for bringing the “Harry Potter” books to readers across the United States.

