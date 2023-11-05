Archaeologists Unearth Extraordinary 5,000-year-old Tomb in Scottish Orkney Islands

Archaeologists in the Scottish Orkney Islands have made an incredible discovery – the remains of a 5,000-year-old tomb. The excavation, conducted in Holm, East Mainland, Orkney, revealed a stone structure that was accessed through a long passage and covered by a pile of stones known as a cairn. This tomb is considered to be the pinnacle of Neolithic engineering in northern Britain.

The team of archaeologists discovered fourteen well-preserved skeletons in one of the smaller side cells surrounding a large stone chamber. Although the relationships between these individuals have not yet been determined, two of the skeletons were found positioned in a way that suggests they were embracing, with the remains of two children placed over their heads.

The preservation of so many human remains in one part of the monument is remarkable, especially considering that the stone was largely removed for building material over the centuries. Archaeologists are optimistic that these remains will provide new insights into the lives of the people who lived during the Neolithic period.

This tomb is a rare find, as only 12 other similar tombs, known as Maes Howe-type passage graves, are known to exist in Orkney. Unlike the others, which are visible in the landscape, this tomb was buried underground and remained undiscovered until now.

The tomb was mostly destroyed in the 18th or 19th century to make way for a farmhouse. However, rudimentary excavations in 1896 uncovered eight skeletons, leading to speculation that it was once a tomb. It was the notes of James Walls Cursiter, a local antiquary, that provided further clues and allowed archaeologists to conduct a geophysical survey, ultimately leading to the excavation.

The discovery of this tomb has shed light on the impressive architectural and engineering capabilities of the Neolithic people. Despite its disappearance from the surface, it stands as a testament to their monumental achievements. As archaeologists continue to uncover and study these ancient sites, a better understanding of our shared human history emerges.