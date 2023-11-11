The Astonishing Unearthing of a 5,000-Year-Old Tomb in Scotland

Archaeologists have made an extraordinary discovery on one of Scotland’s Orkney Islands – the remnants of a remarkably rare tomb estimated to be 5,000 years old. National Museums Scotland announced the finding in a statement, describing it as an “incredibly rare” Neolithic treasure.

Located in Holm, East Mainland, Orkney, the excavation unveiled a stone structure accessed through a 7-meter long passage. Traces of a cairn, or a mound of stones that would have covered the tomb, were also discovered, highlighting the peak of Neolithic engineering in northern Britain.

Inside the tomb, archaeologists uncovered fourteen articulated skeletons of men, women, and children, along with other human remains. The tomb featured six smaller side cells surrounding a large stone chamber, each representing an impressive feat of ancient engineering.

Instead of relying on direct quotes, the excavation co-director and senior curator of prehistory (Neolithic) at National Museums Scotland, Hugo Anderson-Whymark, described the ancient monument as an “impressive 15-meter diameter mound” with substantial stonework and remarkable architecture.

One of the most captivating insights from the find was the arrangement of two skeletons positioned as if they were embracing, with two children placed above their heads. However, the exact relationships between these individuals have not yet been determined.

Considering that the stone was extensively reused for construction purposes, the preservation of numerous human remains in one part of the monument is a marvel in itself. Archaeologist Vicki Cummings, who co-directed the excavation, highlighted the rarity of such tomb deposits and emphasized that they would shed new light on various aspects of the lives of these ancient people.

Remarkably, this newly discovered tomb differed from the other 12 known examples in Orkney, referred to as Maes Howe-type passage graves. While those tombs remain visible on the landscape, this particular tomb was buried underground, escaping notice until now.

According to historical accounts, the tomb was largely destroyed in the late 18th or early 19th century to provide building materials for a farmhouse. However, rudimentary excavations in 1896 exposed eight skeletons, leading to speculation by local antiquary James Walls Cursiter that it might have been a ruined tomb.

Thanks to the preserved papers and notes of Cursiter, archaeologists were able to conduct a geophysical survey to locate the tomb and proceed with the excavation. Anderson-Whymark expressed surprise at the discovery, given that today the site appears as nothing more than a serene grassy field.

This extraordinary finding offers a glimpse into an ancient civilization’s burial practices, allowing researchers to unravel the mysteries of their lives and honor their memory. The unearthing of this 5,000-year-old tomb expands our knowledge of Neolithic history and demonstrates the extraordinary achievements of our ancestors.

