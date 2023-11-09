Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Burial Site on Orkney Island

Archaeologists recently made an astounding discovery on one of the Scottish Orkney Islands. The ruins of a 5,000-year-old tomb, believed to be from the Neolithic era, were unearthed after a three-week excavation. The tomb, which had been largely destroyed in the 19th century, is considered “incredibly rare” and one of only 12 such tombs found in Orkney.

Unlike most similar tombs, this one features a large stone chamber at the center of a cairn, surrounded by six smaller rooms. Inside one of these rooms, archaeologists found 14 articulated skeletons of men, women, and children. The preservation of these remains, despite the tomb being pillaged for building materials, is both astounding and exciting for researchers.

Vicki Cummings, head of Cardiff University’s School of History, Archaeology and Religion, expressed amazement at the find. She stated, “The preservation of so many human remains in one part of the monument is amazing, especially since the stone has been mostly robbed for building material.”

The tomb, known as the Holm tomb, was buried beneath a pasture field and had been destroyed in the late 18th or early 19th century to supply building materials for a nearby farmhouse. It was only in 1896 that the son of the farmer discovered eight skeletons while digging in the ruins. This find attracted the attention of archaeologists and spurred further exploration of the area.

Dr. Hugo Anderson-Whymark of National Museums Scotland, who co-directed the excavation, expressed astonishment at the tomb’s size and significance. He said, “It’s incredible to think this once impressive monument was nearly lost without record, but fortunately just enough stonework has survived for us to be able to understand the size, form, and construction of this tomb.”

The discovery of this ancient burial site on Orkney Island not only sheds light on the Neolithic era but also emphasizes the rich archaeological heritage of the region. The findings offer valuable insights into the lives and burial practices of the people who lived there thousands of years ago. As researchers continue to explore and uncover more about Orkney’s past, the history of these remote islands becomes even more intriguing and captivating.