Six Women Rescued from Harrowing Journey in Refrigerated Lorry: A Stark Reminder of Ongoing Migrant Crisis

In a shocking and heart-wrenching incident, six women, four Vietnamese nationals, and two from Iraq, were rescued from the back of a refrigerated lorry in France after sending a panicked text message to a BBC reporter. These women, driven by hopes of reaching the UK or Ireland, endured over 10 hours of unimaginable hardship, cramped inside the lorry amidst boxes of bananas.

As the lorry unexpectedly headed in the wrong direction, panic set in among the women. The air conditioning was switched on, causing the temperature inside the already confined space to drop drastically. It was at this desperate moment that one of the women managed to reach out to reporter Khue B Luu in London via text message. The woman described the freezing conditions and revealed that the lorry’s doors had been sealed, leaving them trapped.

Luu sprang into action and informed colleagues in France, who then contacted the nearest police station to provide them with the crucial details. As they waited anxiously for police intervention, Luu continued to track the lorry’s movements. The very recent memory of the 2019 tragedy in Essex, where 39 Vietnamese nationals suffocated in a lorry trailer, weighed heavily on Luu’s mind.

Meanwhile, the woman inside the lorry shared her live GPS location with Luu, enabling her to determine that the vehicle was on the E15 highway near Dracé, north of Lyon. Despite ongoing interruptions in the location sharing, the texter shared updates of their deteriorating conditions. They informed Luu that the air conditioning had been turned off, making it increasingly difficult to breathe.

Fearing the women’s ability to endure much longer, Luu tried to provide reassurance, urging them to stay calm and conserve air by refraining from talking. She reminded them that help was on the way. The tension and anxiety continued to mount as Luu monitored her computer and phone for updates.

During their exchange, the young woman mentioned that three others had initially planned to join them in the lorry but decided against it. However, one of them managed to capture the lorry’s Irish license plate number in a photograph.

French police eventually intercepted the lorry and arrested the driver, launching an investigation into possible human trafficking. Luu’s continued messaging indicated that the police may have confiscated the woman’s phone, as her messages went unread.

According to a French prosecutor, the vehicle originated from Lithuania, and the driver is now under investigation. Among the six women rescued, one was a minor.

This distressing incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing migrant crisis and raises the question posed by Luu in her BBC report: Why, in the aftermath of the tragedy in Essex, are young Vietnamese women still compelled to risk their lives by boarding lorries for dangerous border crossings? Sadly, a definitive answer remains elusive.