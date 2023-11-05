Israeli Military Operations in West Bank and Gaza Increase Tensions

Israeli military operations over the past 24 hours in the occupied West Bank and Gaza have resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians and dozens of injuries, raising tensions in the region. In one incident, four people were killed and more than 30 injured during an Israeli military incursion into the Jenin refugee camp. According to witnesses, a gun battle broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants after an undercover Israeli special force was discovered inside the camp.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that security forces entered the camp for counterterrorism activity and were met with gunfire from armed gunmen. The IDF retaliated with live fire, resulting in hits on the assailants. The IDF also reported that a drone struck additional assailants who posed a threat to the forces. During the withdrawal from Jenin, an explosive device detonated under an IDF vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

Separately, in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in Jericho, one Palestinian man was killed during an Israeli military operation. The IDF stated that while apprehending ten wanted suspects, the forces were attacked with explosive devices. In response, live fire was used, leading to the death of one suspect.

In Gaza, protests along the border continued, resulting in one Palestinian man being killed by Israeli fire. Rioters gathered near the security fence and activated explosive devices. The IDF employed riot dispersal means and sniper fire, identifying several hits.

The increased violence and casualties have drawn condemnation from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, which decried the “crimes of the occupation and extrajudicial killings.” The spokesman for the Palestinian Authority presidency called on the US administration to intervene, warning of an imminent explosion if Israeli actions persist.

These recent events highlight the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestinians, fueling calls for international engagement to deescalate the situation and prevent further loss of life and destruction. The delicate balance in the region requires urgent diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of the conflict and work towards a peaceful resolution.