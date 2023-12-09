Six French Teens Convicted for Involvement in Teacher’s Killing

A French juvenile court has recently handed down convictions to six teenagers for their roles in the beheading of a teacher by an Islamic extremist. The shocking incident occurred in 2020 when the teacher, Samuel Paty, was killed outside his school after showing his class cartoons of the prophet of Islam during a discussion on free expression. The attacker, a young Chechen who had become radicalized, was subsequently killed by the police.

The court found five of the defendants, who were between the ages of 14 and 15 at the time of the attack, guilty of staking out the teacher and providing the attacker with his identity. Another defendant, who was 13 at the time, was found guilty of spreading false information about the classroom debate, which further aggravated online anger against the teacher.

Although the teenagers claimed that they did not know the teacher would be killed, they were all given brief or suspended prison terms. As part of their punishment, they are required to continue attending school or maintaining jobs, with regular medical check-ups during the duration of their suspended sentences.

It is worth noting that the defendants left the courtroom without making any statements. While some seemed visibly upset, wiping away tears and keeping their heads down, others did not show any outward emotions.

This tragic incident came to light when Paty’s name was disclosed on social media following a class discussion on free expression. During this discussion, Paty had shown prophet caricatures that were originally published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. It is important to mention that the publication of these cartoons had led to a deadly extremist attack on the Charlie Hebdo newsroom in 2015. Paty, who taught history and geography, was then killed on October 16, 2020, near his school in a Paris suburb by the attacker, Abdoullakh Anzorov.

The five defendants who identified Paty to the attacker were convicted of involvement in a group planning aggravated violence. On the other hand, the sixth defendant falsely claimed that Paty had asked Muslim students to leave the classroom before showing the class the prophet cartoons. However, she was not present in the classroom that day and later admitted to lying. As a result, she was convicted of making false allegations.

It should be noted that the father of the defendant who spread the false information shared this lie in an online video, calling for mobilization against the teacher. Both the father and a radical Islamic activist, who helped spread virulent messages against Paty, will face a separate trial for adults suspected of involvement in the killing, expected to take place next year.

For now, the trial of the six teenagers was held behind closed doors, and French law prohibits the media from disclosing the identities of the defendants due to their status as minors.

