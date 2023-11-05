Six Airports Evacuated in France Amid Threats of Attack

Six airports in France were evacuated on Wednesday following emailed threats of attack, according to a police source. The airports affected were Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse, and Beauvais near Paris. Authorities decided to evacuate the airports in order to thoroughly investigate the threats and eliminate any potential danger.

This recent wave of threats adds to the growing concern over security in France, following Hamas’s attack on Israel earlier this month and the fatal stabbing of a teacher in Arras by an individual who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Evacuations due to bomb threats were confirmed by a spokesman for France’s DGAC aviation authority at Lille, Lyon, Toulouse, and Beauvais airports. However, further details regarding the threats were not immediately available. Flight delays were reported at Lille, Lyon, and Toulouse according to the DGAC’s online dashboard.

Nice airport reported an abandoned baggage item, leading to the implementation of a security perimeter and routine checks. However, the situation was quickly resolved and normal operations resumed. Lyon’s Bron airport also received the all-clear after the evacuation.

Passengers at the affected airports expressed confusion on social media, with many unaware of the reasons behind the evacuations. The authorities are working diligently to investigate these threats and ensure the safety of all passengers and airport personnel.

These incidents highlight the continued challenges faced by airport security teams in France and around the world. As threats continue to evolve, airports must stay vigilant in their efforts to detect and prevent potential attacks.