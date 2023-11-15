New Article: The Escalation in Marinka and Avdiivka: A Perilous Turn of Events

The situation in Marinka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast has taken a dangerous turn, according to Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Maliar. The Russians have intensified their attacks and assaults in the region, signaling an offensive move on their part. This recent development poses a grave threat to the stability and security of the area.

Maliar reveals that the Russians have been relentlessly attempting to seize control of Avdiivka and Marinka for over a year now, illustrating their unwavering determination to conquer these two settlements. In fact, the deputy minister suggests that the Russians have effectively wiped out these territories in their pursuit of dominance.

What is particularly concerning is that the Russians have now launched assaults on the positions of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. This implies that they have not abandoned their plans to capture these cities and continue to pose a significant challenge to Ukraine’s defense forces.

While there has been a slight decrease in Russian activity on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the deputy minister notes that they continue to amass their forces in preparation for a potential capture of Kupiansk, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Despite a reduction in battles in these regions, the Russians persist in their overall objective.

Meanwhile, on the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have been steadily making progress. However, even in areas where there have been successes, the Russians refuse to relinquish their hold. A notable example is the fierce battles taking place in the area of Robotyne.

The situation in the south is not devoid of advancement by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. As Maliar explains, the Ukrainian troops are making gains in these areas and fortifying their positions. Yet, the Russians remain unyielding and show no signs of wanting to surrender any liberated settlements.

