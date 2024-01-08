New Political Landscape in Bihar: Seat-Sharing Talks Underway

New Delhi: The political landscape in Bihar is set to witness a significant shift as seat-sharing talks are well underway. According to senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader KC Tyagi, Nitish Kumar’s party plans to contest 17 seats in the upcoming parliamentary election, while the remaining seats will be divided among Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, and the Left.

In a departure from the previous arrangement, sources have indicated that the RJD is also likely to contest 17 seats, adhering to the formula followed during the 2015 assembly polls. Five seats will be allocated to the Congress and one seat to the CPI-ML.

Contrary to the speculations, Mr. Tyagi emphasized that the sitting MPs of the constituent parties forming the INDIA Alliance will not be disturbed. This decision aligns with the strategy adopted during the 2019 elections when the JDU had contested 17 seats, despite losing one to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Similarly, the RJD failed to secure any seats while the Congress won a solo seat in Kishanganj.

“We have informed the parties associated with INDIA Alliance that Janata Dal United should get 17 seats. Therefore, seats will be divided among the Congress, RJD, and the Left parties in Bihar,” stated Mr. Tyagi, highlighting the need for coordination and cooperation among the alliance partners.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Congress has proposed an alternative seat-sharing arrangement, suggesting that both the JDU and Congress contest 15 seats each. State Congress chief Akhilesh Singh emphasized the importance of flexibility among all political parties associated with the INDIA Bloc for a united front in the upcoming elections.

As the seat-sharing discussions finally commence after a prolonged delay, the state unit leaders of the Grand Old Party will oversee the negotiations, according to its chief, Mallikarjun Kharge.

