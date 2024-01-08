JD(U) to Contest 17 Seats in Bihar: New Alliances Forming Ahead of Parliamentary Election

New Delhi: In a move that shakes up the political landscape, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JD(U)) has announced its intention to contest 17 seats in the upcoming parliamentary election in Bihar. This revelation comes as the party seeks to solidify its position and gain leverage within the state.

The remaining 40 seats in Bihar will be divided among other key players, including Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, and the Left, according to senior JDU leader KC Tyagi. The formula for seat allocation closely follows that of the 2015 assembly polls, with the RJD also expected to vie for 17 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress will stake its claim on five seats, and one will go to the CPI-ML.

To ensure stability and maintain the status quo, it has been agreed among the constituent parties of the INDIA Alliance that sitting MPs will not face disruptions. Instead, the focus will be on allocating seats fairly to the parties involved. Mr. Tyagi emphasized this point, highlighting that the JD(U) had contested 17 seats in the previous election as well, although they ultimately lost one seat. Conversely, the BJP managed to secure victories in all 17 seats it contested, while the RJD and the Congress had disappointing outcomes.

The JD(U)’s claim to 17 seats has been officially communicated to the INDIA Alliance parties, paving the way for seat distribution between the Congress, RJD, and the Left in Bihar. However, alternative suggestions have been put forth by the Bihar Congress, proposing that both allies contest 15 seats each. This proposition aims to maintain a sense of balance within the alliance and accommodate the various parties involved.

Akhilesh Singh, the state Congress chief, stressed the importance of flexibility among all political parties associated with the INDIA Alliance for successful collaboration in the upcoming elections. Singling out the JD(U), Singh acknowledged their cooperative approach in joining forces with the BJP in Bihar during the 2019 elections. He also recognized the JD(U)’s significant presence and expressed satisfaction that Nitish Kumar’s party is aligning with the alliance.

As seat-sharing negotiations begin in earnest today, the INDIA Alliance is eager to address long-pending discussions. Led by state unit leaders of the Congress, this bargaining process is expected to shape the alliance’s trajectory and set the tone for the upcoming parliamentary election.

