Sirens Sound as Rockets Rain Down in Gaza-Israel Conflict

Dozens of rockets were launched from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel, triggering warning sirens as far as the bustling Tel Aviv area, news reports confirm. The rocket attacks originated from various spots in Gaza on Saturday morning local time, lasting for nearly half an hour.

Air raid sirens blared throughout Tel Aviv, located about 70 km (40 miles) to the north. Instructed to seek protection in bomb shelters, Israelis remained on alert within their homes and apartment buildings. Although no official details have been released by Israel’s military, residents of Gaza reported armed clashes near the separation fence with Israel, witnessing a significant movement of Palestinian fighters.

Sadly, there were casualties reported from both sides. A 70-year-old woman suffered critical injuries when a rocket hit a building in southern Israel, while a 20-year-old man was moderately injured by rocket shrapnel. The Magen David Adom rescue agency provided these distressing updates.

While the responsible party remains uncertain, Hamas, the governing body of Gaza, and the smaller Islamic Jihad movement, which has a history of engaging in conflict with Israel, have not claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks. Nevertheless, Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds remarked that the unexpected morning attack, involving the use of trucks and paragliders in addition to rockets, will undoubtedly shock and stun the Israeli population.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be convening with top security officials in response to these developments, signaling the seriousness of the situation. It is anticipated that Israeli forces may carry out airstrikes in response, potentially escalating the conflict further.

The rocket launches expose the growing tensions that have persisted along the volatile Gaza-Israel border, amplified by recent clashes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The Israeli military’s actions have resulted in the deaths of around 200 Palestinians this year alone. In contrast, Palestinian attacks on Israelis have claimed the lives of approximately 30 people.

As this is a rapidly unfolding situation, additional updates are expected to follow shortly.

