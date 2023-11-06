Sir Keir Starmer Supports Pro-Housing Advocates, Promises to Overrule Local MPs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has expressed his support for pro-housing advocates, also known as Yimbys (“yes in my back yard”), and vowed to overrule local Members of Parliament to facilitate the construction of new homes in local areas. In a recent interview with the BBC, Sir Keir stated that he would “bulldoze” restrictive planning rules and work towards building 1.5 million homes if elected.

Sir Keir emphasized the importance of addressing the housing crisis and ensuring that the necessary homes are built for the future. He acknowledged the concerns of individual MPs who represent their local communities but stressed that the role of the government is to deliver on significant projects.

The Labour leader’s commitment to building new towns near English cities reflects the party’s plan for creating a wave of developments similar to those constructed after World War Two. Additionally, Sir Keir aims to limit the power of councils to block developments on under-utilized urban land, provided that developers adhere to the criteria outlined in a new planning rulebook.

Labour has set an ambitious target of constructing 1.5 million homes in England within a five-year period if elected, which aligns with the government’s current objective of delivering 300,000 new units annually from the mid-2020s. However, Sir Keir has emphasized that his proposals have been thoroughly examined and developed to ensure they are robust and viable.

As Sir Keir Starmer looks ahead to a potential general election, he is keen to demonstrate Labour’s commitment to addressing the housing crisis and delivering a “decade of national renewal” after 13 years of Tory-led government. While balancing local concerns and the need for new homes, Sir Keir remains resolute in his stance to overcome the challenges posed by restrictive planning rules and local opposition in order to meet the country’s housing demands.