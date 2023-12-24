INEOS Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe Invests in Manchester United, Promises Future Improvement

In a major development for Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman of INEOS, has completed a 25% investment in the club and has pledged to invest an additional $300 million. The deal, worth approximately £1.3 billion ($1.6bn), also grants Ratcliffe responsibility for football operations at United.

Ratcliffe’s investment signifies his commitment to the club as a lifelong supporter and a local boy. He expressed his delight at the deal, emphasizing his desire to unlock the full potential of the club and enable future investment into Old Trafford. Ratcliffe highlighted the importance of leveraging the global knowledge and expertise of the wider INEOS Sport group to drive further improvement at Manchester United.

The agreement entails Ratcliffe acquiring 25% of the club’s Class B shares, previously held exclusively by the Glazer family, as well as up to 25% of the Class A shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange. While Ratcliffe does not become the full owner of United through this deal, he will have first refusal if the Glazers decide to sell more shares.

Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, executive co-chairmen and directors of Manchester United, expressed their delight with the agreement. They emphasized that Ratcliffe’s commercial experience and financial commitment, coupled with the resources of INEOS Sport, will enhance the club’s chances of success across all levels, including the men’s, women’s, and Academy teams.

This development comes after the Glazers announced their exploration of strategic alternatives for the club in November 2022. Ratcliffe’s investment provides a step forward for Manchester United, though fans remain skeptical given the continued involvement of the Glazer family. The Glazers will retain majority ownership of the club, with Ratcliffe holding a significant minority stake.

In response to the announcement, the Manchester United Supporters Trust issued a statement expressing cautious optimism. While acknowledging the potential progress, they stressed the need for tangible proof of positive changes. The Glazers’ controversial ownership, stemming from their leveraged buyout of the club in 2005, has bred resentment among fans.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, known for his ownership of French club Nice and Swiss outfit FC Lausanne-Sport, as well as his failed bid to acquire Chelsea in 2022, will now add Manchester United to his impressive sporting portfolio. This news coincided with the departure of CEO Richard Arnold, who will be replaced by interim CEO Patrick Stewart until the end of December.

Ratcliffe’s management responsibilities at Manchester United will encompass all aspects of the men’s and women’s football operations and Academies. He will also hold two seats on the Manchester United PLC board and the Manchester United Football Club boards. The shared ambition is to create a world-class football operation and build upon the club’s existing strengths, thereby striving for success both on and off the pitch.

