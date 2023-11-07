Singapore PM Vows to Uphold Integrity Amidst Political Scandals

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and upholding a “zero tolerance” policy towards any wrongdoing by government officials. The statement comes in the wake of recent political scandals that have rocked the Southeast Asian nation, tarnishing its reputation as a global financial center.

One of the scandals involved the arrest of Transport Minister S. Iswaran last month on corruption charges, the first time in nearly four decades that a cabinet official has been implicated in such activity. Another incident saw former House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin resign after failing to end an extramarital affair with a fellow member of parliament.

In response to these scandals, Prime Minister Lee emphasized the importance of protecting and upholding Singapore’s system of governance, which was built by the founding generation and entrusted to the current generation. He stressed the need to maintain high standards of propriety and ensure an incorruptible and clean government.

The prime minister acknowledged public criticism regarding the time it took for him to address the affair involving Tan and the delay in disclosing the cases of Tan and Iswaran. Lee expressed regret for not taking action earlier and acknowledged that he had prioritized protecting their families, perhaps to a fault.

Regarding Iswaran’s alleged wrongdoing, Lee stated that ongoing investigations prevented him from discussing the matter in detail. However, he disclosed that Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had uncovered information related to Iswaran while looking into a separate issue. The prime minister assured the public that the government would deal with any suspicions or allegations of corruption with zero tolerance.

In response to the scandals, Iswaran’s salary has been slashed to SGD 8,500 ($6,350), and he has been placed on leave and suspended from his duties. This significant reduction in salary reflects the seriousness with which the government views such misconduct.

The prime minister concluded by affirming the People’s Action Party’s commitment to upholding standards and doing what is right to maintain trust and ensure the continued success of Singapore’s governance system. While the recent scandals may have dealt a blow to the party’s reputation, Lee expressed confidence in its ability to demonstrate integrity and restore faith among Singaporeans.