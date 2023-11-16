Singapore Takes Action Against Money Laundering: $2 Billion in Assets Seized

Singapore is stepping up its efforts to combat money laundering with a high-profile case that has resulted in the seizure of $2 billion worth of assets. The city-state, known for its low crime rate, has arrested 10 foreigners and confiscated luxury properties, cars, gold bars, designer handbags, and jewelry valued at S$1 billion.

“This case serves as a stark reminder that even the most stringent preventive measures can be bypassed by determined criminals,” stated Josephine Teo, Singapore’s second minister for home affairs. As a result of this investigation, the government plans to establish an inter-ministerial panel to review its anti-money laundering regulations and procedures.

The inter-ministerial committee, chaired by Indranee Rajah, Singapore’s second minister for finance, will consist of political office holders from various ministries. Together, they will focus on four key areas: preventing the misuse of corporate structures, promoting collaboration between financial institutions and authorities, enhancing scrutiny in third-party sectors like real estate, and improving detection capabilities.

In response to concerns about potential inconvenience to legitimate businesses and customers, Teo emphasized that any changes made to the regulations should strike a balance. The government intends to inspect financial institutions suspected of involvement in the case and will take enforcement action against any institution or staff found to have violated central bank requirements.

Additionally, Singapore authorities are reviewing processes, including the central bank’s approval for family offices to receive tax incentives. They are also considering the regulation of high-value assets, such as luxury cars and bags, to further strengthen anti-money laundering measures.

Contrary to speculation in local and international news outlets, Teo confirmed that the investigation was initiated based on suspicions of offenses committed within Singapore and was not carried out at the behest of China.

(Source: Reuters)