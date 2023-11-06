Singapore’s Controversial Approach to Drug Trafficking: A Discussion on Capital Punishment

Singapore’s continued use of capital punishment for drug-related crimes has stirred both local and international controversies. Despite calls to halt executions, Singapore recently hanged its fifth prisoner this year for drug trafficking. Mohamed Shalleh Abdul Latiff, a Singaporean citizen, was executed for trafficking 54 grams of heroin.

Transformative Justice Collective, an anti-death penalty advocate in Singapore, highlighted Shalleh’s case, stating that he believed he was delivering contraband cigarettes for a friend to whom he owed money. However, his appeal was dismissed last year, and the High Court judge ruled that their relationship was not close enough to justify his claimed trust in his friend. As a result, Shalleh, who worked as a delivery driver, received the mandatory death penalty.

Critics argue that Singapore’s laws disproportionately punish low-level traffickers and couriers, often from marginalized groups with vulnerabilities. Furthermore, they claim that capital punishment for drug offenses is an ineffective deterrent, as evidenced by increasing drug-related incidents. Human rights groups, international activists, and the United Nations have repeatedly called for Singapore to reconsider its harsh approach.

In contrast, Singaporean authorities defend their position, asserting that capital punishment is crucial in curbing drug demand and supply. They maintain that stringent laws and severe penalties are necessary measures to combat the drug trade effectively. However, neighboring countries have taken different approaches, with Thailand legalizing cannabis and Malaysia recently ending the mandatory death penalty for serious crimes.

As discussions on capital punishment unfold, Singapore finds itself at odds with other nations that are moving away from such practices. The ongoing debate raises important questions about the effectiveness of extreme measures in tackling drug-related issues. While Singapore’s stance remains firm, the controversy surrounding its capital punishment policies persists, with advocates urging for a more compassionate and evidence-based approach.