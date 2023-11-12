Gabon’s Political Turmoil: A Nation at a Crossroads

In a shocking turn of events, the military in Gabon has taken control of the country and placed President Ali Bongo under house arrest. This coup comes shortly after election results were announced, declaring Bongo as the winner despite widespread opposition complaints of fraud. While Gabon may be the latest former French colony in Africa to experience political unrest, the underlying factors and implications in this case are unique. Here’s what you need to know about Gabon’s political turmoil.

What led to the coup in Gabon?

The coup leaders disagreed with the official election results, which proclaimed Bongo as the victor with approximately two-thirds of the votes. The opposition, on the other hand, claimed that their candidate, Albert Ondo Ossa, was the rightful winner and highlighted the extensive rigging that took place during the elections. The military officers justified their actions by stating their intent to “defend peace by putting an end to the current regime.” They emphasized that the elections did not meet the necessary conditions for transparency, credibility, and inclusivity.

Instead of relying on direct quotes, it can be said that the coup leaders took action to challenge the legitimacy of the election results, fueled by popular discontent and dissatisfaction with the state of democracy in Gabon.

Where is Gabon?

Gabon is strategically located on the Western coast of Africa and is renowned for its abundant natural resources, particularly oil and cocoa. However, despite these resources, over a third of the population lives in poverty. Gabon spans an area comparable to that of the United Kingdom and is home to approximately 2.4 million people. The country is predominantly covered by lush forests, with 90% of its lands being forested.

Under President Bongo’s leadership, Gabon made history by becoming the first African nation to receive financial compensation for its efforts in reducing carbon emissions and preserving its rainforest. This initiative, known as the UN-backed Central African Forest Initiative (Cafi), granted Gabon over $17 million as part of a larger $150 million agreement forged in 2019.

Gabon’s complex history is intertwined with its colonial past. It gained independence from France in 1960 and has since had only three presidents. During Omar Bongo’s presidency, Gabon developed a close relationship with France under a system called “Francafrique,” which involved political and military support in exchange for business favors. However, this relationship underwent a cooling period after Ali Bongo, Omar’s son, emerged victorious in a contested election in 2009. French authorities launched a corruption investigation into the Bongo family’s assets, although this probe has since been discontinued.

Who is Ali Bongo?

Ali Bongo is a multi-faceted individual who has had an intriguing journey leading up to his presidency. With various interests and roles, he has garnered attention beyond the political realm. Notably, he is a prominent freemason, a passionate football enthusiast, and even released a funk music album in the 1970s, well before entering politics.

Born as Alain Bernard Bongo in neighboring Congo-Brazzaville in February 1959, Ali Bongo was destined to follow in his father’s footsteps. Omar Bongo assumed power in Gabon in 1967, when Ali was still a young child. In 1973, both father and son converted to Islam, and Alain changed his name to Ali.

Over the years, Ali Bongo climbed the political ladder, serving as defense and foreign minister before ultimately assuming the presidency following his father’s passing. In 2018, he suffered a stroke that incapacitated him for nearly a year, leading to growing calls for him to step down. However, he defied these calls and decided to stand for re-election, a choice that eventually sparked the current crisis.

As Gabon grapples with political uncertainty, its future hangs in the balance. The nation stands at a crossroads, where the outcomes of these events will shape its trajectory. The eyes of the world are on Gabon, watching to see how it navigates this challenging chapter in its history.

(Source: BBC News)