A String of Collapses Haunts Silkyara Tunnel

DEHRADUN/LUCKNOW: The Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi suffered yet another collapse on November 12, resulting in the entrapment of 41 workers. This incident, however, is just one in a long line of collapses that have plagued the tunnel over the past five years.

The 4.5 km-long bidirectional tunnel, a crucial part of the Char Dham all-weather road project, has experienced numerous similar incidents since its construction began. Anshu Manish Khalkho, director (admin & finance) of the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), the responsible public sector unit, stated that “around 19-20 minor to medium-level collapses” occurred during the construction process.

Khalkho attributed the collapses to the geology of the region and asserted that such incidents are common in tunnel construction projects. “We were unlucky this time that workers got trapped,” he added. The collapses, referred to as ‘cavities’, plagued both the Silkyara and Barkot sides of the tunnel, with more occurrences on the Barkot side. The mouth of the tunnel from the Silkyara end, spanning 160 to 260 meters, has been identified as a ‘red zone’ due to its brittle rocks. Additional measures will be implemented to reinforce this area and prevent future collapses, according to Khalkho.

Another anonymous official involved in the tunnel construction explained that the challenging geology of the region and significant rock deformation were responsible for the cavities. Bernard Gruppe, a European company providing design services for Navayuga Engineering, the construction firm responsible for the tunnel, previously acknowledged that the geological conditions at the site proved to be more demanding than initially predicted.

FAQ:

Q: How many collapses has the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel experienced in the past five years?

A: Around 19-20 minor to medium-level collapses occurred during the construction of the tunnel.

Q: What causes these collapses?

A: The collapses are primarily caused by the geology of the region and significant rock deformation.

Q: Will additional measures be taken to prevent future collapses?

A: Yes, additional protective measures will be implemented to reinforce the identified ‘red zone’ area of the tunnel.