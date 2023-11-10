A Closer Look at the Controversial Sikh Leader’s Murder in Canada

In a shocking turn of events, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently made allegations suggesting that the June murder of a Sikh activist in Canada was likely orchestrated by the Indian government. This claim has sparked a diplomatic crisis between the two countries, as it would mark the first direct link between Indian intelligence and a targeted assassination.

The murder in question involved Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader who was shot and killed outside a Sikh place of worship in British Columbia. Trudeau stated that Canadian security services were investigating credible allegations linking the Indian government to Nijjar’s death, causing outrage in India. In response, hundreds of Sikh protesters took to the streets in Canada, denouncing the Indian government.

Furthermore, the FBI has issued a warning to prominent Sikhs in the United States, cautioning them about potential dangers. The Modi administration in India has categorically denied Canada’s allegations, dismissing them as absurd. The incident has not only strained diplomatic relations but also brought attention to India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

RAW is a renowned intelligence agency typically focused on South Asia affairs. Its operations have largely revolved around countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China. Historically, the agency was created in 1968 by former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after experiencing surprise attacks from China and Pakistan. To prevent such incidents from reoccurring, Gandhi sought to establish an Indian-style CIA.

However, RAW faced various scandals that tainted its reputation, as it was frequently exploited for political gain by the ruling Congress Party. It wasn’t until the 1990s that the agency underwent significant reforms to counter these politicized actions. While RAW has been involved in covert operations and bolstering Indian influence in neighboring countries, there is no known record of targeted assassinations.

Contrary to the current allegations, RAW’s modus operandi primarily revolves around influence operations rather than eliminating targets. The agency has garnered influence through financial support and other means, rather than resorting to assassinations. This approach aligns with the political dynamics in India, where the foreign intelligence agency operates under the direct control of the Prime Minister’s office.

The controversy surrounding the Sikh leader’s murder has shed light on RAW and its activities. As the diplomatic dispute continues, it remains to be seen where the investigation will lead and what implications it may have for the relationship between Canada and India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is RAW?

A: RAW stands for Research and Analysis Wing, India’s external intelligence agency.

Q: What were the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?

A: Trudeau claimed that the June murder of a Sikh activist in Canada was likely ordered by the Indian government and carried out by India’s foreign intelligence service.

Q: Has RAW been directly linked to targeted assassinations before?

A: No, if the allegations are true, it would be the first time that RAW has been directly linked to a targeted assassination.

Q: What is RAW’s focus?

A: RAW’s operations have primarily focused on South Asia, particularly countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China.

Q: What is RAW’s modus operandi?

A: RAW is known for engaging in influence operations rather than targeted assassinations. The agency has been associated with financial support and other means of exerting influence.

Q: How is the Indian foreign intelligence agency connected to the Prime Minister’s office?

A: In India, the foreign intelligence agency, RAW, operates under the direct control of the Prime Minister’s office.