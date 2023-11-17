Ancient Treasures Unearthed in Wales: A Window into the Past

Medieval artifacts dating back to the illustrious Bronze Age have recently been unearthed and declared treasure by the Welsh government. This remarkable discovery includes a collection of bronze items like axes, spearheads, rings, and a sword scabbard. Dr. Peter Anning and Alex Evans made the remarkable find in February 2021 in an empty field in Wales that had previously undergone drainage work.

The artifacts, which have been dated between 1000 and 800 B.C., were likely intentionally buried in a ceremonial act by the local community, according to a news release from the Amgueddfa Cymru museum. These ancient remnants offer a tantalizing glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of life during the Late Bronze Age in Cardiff, over 3000 years ago.

Charles Griffiths, a researcher from the University of Reading affiliated with the museum, remarks, “This collection of mostly small artefact fragments offers a fascinating glimpse into the rich tapestry of life in Late Bronze Age Cardiff. Through these objects, we gain insight into the array of connections with distant communities, which would have helped people to thrive in this part of Cardiff, around 3000 years ago.”

Once the hoard has been evaluated by the nation’s Treasure Valuation Committee, the Amgueddfa Cymru museum has expressed keen interest in acquiring these significant relics. Adam Gwilt, the principal curator of prehistory at the museum, emphasizes that this find adds to the broader regional understanding of the Bronze Age culture and its significance to the area.

Strikingly, Dr. Peter Anning has also stumbled upon two other valuable items that have been classified as treasures. One of them is a fragment of a Roman silver ring, discovered in April 2020 while metal detecting. In February 2022, Anning found a medieval silver brooch pin in the same vicinity using his trusty metal detector. The museum notes that this pin can be dated back to the 13th or 14th century, and there is a possibility it will be acquired by Wales’ Cowbridge & District Museum.

“I’m not quite sure how I ended up with [so] many treasure cases in such a small period of time!” Anning exclaimed. “I’m glad that the finds are being acquired by Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales and Cowbridge Museum and hope that both the public and museums will benefit from them being in their respective collections.”

In a separate excavation, a second silver ring fragment was discovered by Richard Murton in November 2022 while using a metal detector in a field in Powys, Wales. The museum speculates that this ring is from either the first or second century and originally housed a semi-precious stone or glass setting. The Powysland Museum and Welshpool Library have already shown a keen interest in acquiring this extraordinary find.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, Wales witnessed the unearthing of two hoards of coins by metal detectors, which turned out to be hidden treasures from the Roman era, as confirmed by the Amgueddfa Cymru.

As we continue to unravel the secrets of the past, these remarkable discoveries shed new light on the ancient inhabitants of Wales and their connections to the wider world. They serve as vivid reminders of the rich history that lies beneath our feet, waiting to be unearthed and celebrated.

FAQ

What is the Bronze Age?

The Bronze Age was a period in ancient human history characterized by the widespread use of bronze, an alloy made from copper and tin. It was a time of significant technological advancements, social changes, and the rise of early civilizations.

How were these artifacts discovered?

The artifacts were found by Dr. Peter Anning and Alex Evans using metal detectors in an empty field that had undergone drainage work.

What is the significance of these discoveries?

These discoveries provide valuable insights into the lifestyles, connections, and cultural practices of the ancient communities that once thrived in Wales during the Late Bronze Age and medieval period.

Who is interested in acquiring these treasures?

The Amgueddfa Cymru museum and the Cowbridge & District Museum have expressed interest in acquiring some of these treasures, while the Powysland Museum and Welshpool Library have shown interest in a separate discovery.

