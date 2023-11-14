Ukraine has recently achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully navigating through a heavily mined area near Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhya Oblast. This progress is believed to be linked to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ advancements near Robotyne, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based thinktank.

In a notable incident, a drone strike targeted the Russian Soltsy airbase in Novgorod Oblast, resulting in potential damage to Russia’s strategic aviation aircraft. Smoke was observed emanating from the airbase, suggesting the occurrence of a significant event. While Russian sources reported that a Ukrainian drone was downed and only one aircraft was affected by the strike, an undisclosed Russian source countered this claim. According to the undisclosed source, the strike impacted at least two supersonic long-range Tu-22M3 bombers stationed at the Soltsy airbase. The surviving aircraft were allegedly relocated to the Olenya airbase in Murmansk Oblast.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, meanwhile, continue their counteroffensive operations on multiple fronts. They have made progress both in the Avdiivka-Donetsk direction and within the western Zaporizhzhya Oblast. Offensive actions persist around the Berdyansk area, which borders the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya oblasts, as well as in the Melitopol area of western Zaporizhzhya Oblast. Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesperson for the Eastern Operational Command, affirms that Ukrainian forces maintain the initiative around Bakhmut. Recent geolocated video recordings also provide evidence of the northward advancement of Ukrainian forces from Robotyne, located in the western Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

In a report by CBS News, undisclosed U.S. officials revealed that Ukrainian forces are making headway towards Tokmak, a substantial Russian stronghold in the western part of the Zaporizhzhya Oblast. The report also mentions the successful clearance of a Russian minefield to the north of the city. ISW analysts clarify that these U.S. officials are likely referring to the recent progress made by Ukrainian forces northeast of Tokmak, in an area approximately 23 kilometers northeast of Robotyne.

The tactical significance of Ukraine’s territorial gains near minor settlements along the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya Oblasts, as well as in the western Zaporizhzhya Oblast, cannot be understated. These advancements have the potential to weaken Russian defensive positions and provide Ukrainian forces with access to less heavily mined areas along the Russian defensive line, thus expediting their progress.

Furthermore, a notable event occurred on August 19 when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Rostov-on-Don. This visit marked his first time in the city since the Wagner Group assumed control of the Southern Military District (SMD) headquarters. During his visit, Putin held meetings with the Chief of the Russian General Staff and the commander of the occupying army in Ukraine, General Valery Gerasimov, alongside other senior officers at the SMD headquarters. Experts from the ISW highlight the significance of Putin’s visit to regions directly connected to the conflict in Ukraine. This public demonstration of support for Gerasimov and his commanders suggests Putin’s ongoing control over his regime and armed forces, despite the challenges posed by the Wagner Group rebellion and the failure to achieve the military objectives outlined by Putin.

