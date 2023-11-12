Taliban Implements Gender Restrictions on Afghanistan National Park Visits

In a move that further restricts women’s rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban has announced a ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir National Park, according to a report by BBC. The decision comes as the acting minister of virtue and vice, Mohammad Khaled Hanafi, expressed concerns over women not adhering to proper hijab attire while visiting the park.

While Band-e-Amir National Park, established in April 2009, remains a popular tourist destination, women will now be prohibited from entering until a solution is found. The park, described by UNESCO as a naturally created group of lakes with unique geological formations and beauty, holds a significant place in Afghanistan’s natural heritage.

This recent ban has raised concerns among human rights advocates, who are critical of the Taliban’s ongoing restrictions on women’s rights. Heather Barr, the associate women’s rights director at Human Rights Watch, condemned the move, stating, “Not content with depriving girls and women of education, employment, and free movement, the Taliban also want to take from them parks and sport and now even nature, as we see from this latest ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir.”

The severity of restrictions enforced by the Taliban has been a cause for international outrage. Despite their promises of a softer rule since seizing power, the Taliban has implemented a range of limitations on women’s lives. Women are prohibited from holding leadership positions, denied access to university and secondary education, and are unable to work or travel without a male companion. Additionally, many public spaces, including bathhouses, gyms, and parks, have been deemed off-limits for women.

As the world questions the necessity of such restrictions, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett has called for clarification regarding the Taliban’s claims that the ban complies with Sharia and Afghan culture. In a tweet, he wrote, “Can someone please explain why this restriction on women visiting Bande Amir is necessary to comply with Sharia and Afghan culture? #womensrightsarenotnegotiable.”

The implementation of gender restrictions on visiting Band-e-Amir National Park marks another regressive step for women’s rights in Afghanistan. It underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Afghan women and the urgent need for international attention and support in advocating for their rights.

