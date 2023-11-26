Sierra Leone Implements Nationwide Curfew in Response to Prison Break

Sierra Leone has been placed under a nationwide curfew following a daring prison break that resulted in the release of numerous inmates. A group of armed individuals stormed several major prison facilities and managed to set detainees free. This unprecedented incident has prompted the government to take urgent action to ensure public safety.

In addition to the prison break, the gunmen also attacked a military barracks located near the presidential residence in the capital city of Freetown. Gunshots were heard in the vicinity, causing widespread panic among residents. As a result, the Ministry of Information swiftly imposed a curfew, urging people across the country to stay indoors.

The security forces swiftly responded to the situation, pushing back the assailants to the outskirts of Freetown. Information Minister Chernor Bah reassured the public, stating that most of the city is calm and under control. He further explained that the security forces had to make a tactical retreat to protect civilian lives, including those of the prisoners.

While exact figures are still unknown, videos circulating on social media show a number of individuals fleeing from the Central Pademba Road prison. Among them is a popular rapper known as Boss LAJ, who had previously been imprisoned on robbery charges. However, the authenticity of these videos is yet to be verified.

President Julius Maada Bio addressed the nation on social media, emphasizing the government’s commitment to safeguarding democracy in Sierra Leone. He urged citizens to remain indoors during this critical time.

It is worth noting that Sierra Leone has been experiencing political tensions since the re-election of President Bio in June. The electoral process faced criticism from international observers for inconsistencies, lack of transparency, and instances of violence and intimidation. This incident adds to the ongoing instability in the country.

