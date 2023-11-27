New Wave of Violence Shakes Sierra Leone, Resulting in Multiple Casualties

A wave of violence swept through Sierra Leone on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of 19 individuals, including soldiers, police officers, civilians, and attackers. The attacks, which targeted a military barracks and prisons in the capital city of Freetown, have been described as coordinated and planned by the country’s information minister.

Security forces have been deployed to maintain order and a nationwide curfew was enacted to ensure the safety of Sierra Leoneans. Witnesses reported armed men on the streets, some claiming to be “cleaning” Sierra Leone. The gunmen were seen wearing military uniforms and balaclavas.

Colonel Issa Bangura, spokesperson for the army, confirmed that 13 soldiers, along with a police officer, a civilian, and a private security employee were among the casualties. Additionally, three of the attackers were killed in the violence. Eight soldiers sustained injuries during the operation.

The information minister revealed that current and former military officials were involved in the attacks and some have been detained for further investigation. While there are speculations about an attempted coup, authorities are interrogating the captured individuals to determine their intent.

Sierra Leone now joins the list of West and Central African countries that have experienced military coups in recent times, including Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Chad. The situation remains tense as security forces continue to search for the assailants and escaped prisoners.

President Julius Maada Bio, whose security was targeted during the attacks, assured the public that order has been restored in the capital. However, a nine-hour curfew will be implemented in the evenings to ensure the safety and security of the citizenry.

While the political situation in Sierra Leone has been strained since President Bio’s narrow re-election in June, international observers have expressed concern about the lack of transparency and acts of violence during the electoral process. The United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and regional bloc Ecowas have all condemned Sunday’s violence.

As efforts to maintain stability and security in Sierra Leone continue, a delegation from Ecowas and Nigeria is set to arrive in Freetown for a meeting with the foreign minister.

Sources:

– BBC

– Reuters

