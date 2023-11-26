Sierra Leone Implements Nightly Restrictions After Assault on Military Facilities

Sierra Leone, a West African nation, has imposed a nationwide curfew following an attack on an army barracks in the capital city of Freetown. The assault targeted a military armoury and resulted in gunshots and explosions being heard in various districts, including the Wilberforce district where the armoury is located. Witnesses on social media have shared audio recordings capturing the sounds of automatic weapons and explosions.

The government has assured the public that the attack was repelled and that they are in control. To facilitate the arrest of the suspects involved, a nationwide curfew has been enforced. Citizens are urged to stay indoors during this time. The authorities have not provided any specific details about the motives or identities of the attackers.

Sierra Leone has been grappling with a political crisis since the presidential and general elections held in June of this year. The country shares a border with Guinea, which recently experienced a military coup. This incident adds to a series of military coups and coup attempts in West Africa since August 2020, with countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger also succumbing to military control.

President Julius Maada Bio has assured the public that calm has been restored in Freetown. He stated that the unidentified individuals were eventually repelled by security forces. The government is resolute in protecting Sierra Leone’s peace, security, and democracy against any threat.

In June, President Bio was re-elected with a narrow majority of 56.17% of the vote. However, international observers raised concerns about inconsistencies and a lack of transparency in the electoral process, as well as instances of violence and intimidation. The main opposition party, All People’s Congress (APC), disputed the election results and boycotted all levels of government. Following mediation by the Commonwealth, the African Union, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), an agreement was reached between the APC and the government in October. The APC agreed to end their boycott in exchange for the cessation of politically motivated detentions and court cases.

