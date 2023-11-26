Sierra Leone Implements Countrywide Restrictions Following Armed Clashes

Armed clashes erupted in Sierra Leone’s capital city after an alleged attack on a military armoury, prompting the government to impose an immediate nationwide curfew. The incidents took place in the Wilberforce and Murray Town districts, which house the armoury, naval base, and several embassies. Additionally, video footage circulated on social media showed a significant number of prisoners escaping from the central jail.

Despite the restoration of calm, the authorities provided limited information regarding the motives behind the attacks. In response, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) released a statement strongly condemning any attempts to illegally seize power, echoing their firm stance against unconstitutional change of government.

Witnesses described the events as chaotic, with gunfire and explosions persisting for hours. This unrest has unfolded against a backdrop of political turmoil in Sierra Leone since the presidential and general elections held in June. President Julius Maada Bio, who narrowly secured reelection, acknowledged the security breach at the Wilberforce barracks and reassured the public that order had been restored. The president emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding peace, democracy, and the stability Sierra Leone cherishes.

To facilitate the apprehension of suspects involved in the attack, a nationwide curfew has been declared, urging citizens to stay indoors. The Sierra Leonean government, along with security forces, aims to address the underlying issues and protect the country’s democratic values.

The international community, including the US embassy, promptly denounced the assault on the military facility. They offered unwavering support for all those working towards a peaceful, democratic, healthy, and prosperous Sierra Leone.

