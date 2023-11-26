Sierra Leone Imposes Nationwide Curfew Amid Attack on Military Barracks

Sierra Leone has taken decisive action in response to a recent attack on a military barracks in the capital city of Freetown. Unidentified gunmen attempted to break into an armoury at the Wilberforce barracks, prompting the government to declare a nationwide curfew. The security forces swiftly responded to the attack and are now in control of the situation.

The government has advised all citizens to remain indoors during the curfew, which was implemented immediately after the incident. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the general public. President Julius Maada Bio, in a social media post, acknowledged the breach of security and reassured the nation that the security forces are actively pursuing the perpetrators.

The attack on the military barracks comes amidst ongoing political tensions in Sierra Leone. Following the disputed re-election of President Maada Bio in June, the country has experienced periods of unrest. Anti-government protests last August resulted in the loss of lives, with both police officers and civilians falling victim to the violence. The President stated that these protests aimed to overthrow the government.

Sierra Leone’s history has seen several coups, reflecting the challenges faced by democratic processes in the region. In recent years, West and Central Africa have witnessed a series of military coups, hindering progress towards greater political stability and undermining democratic institutions.

Although the security forces have successfully repelled the attack on the military barracks, sporadic gunfire can still be heard in Freetown near the affected area. Renegade soldiers, identified by their masks and military attire, have made it clear that their mission is not directed at ordinary civilians. Their intentions and motivations remain unknown at this stage.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial for both the government and the security forces to work together to restore peace and safeguard the nation. The immediate imposition of a nationwide curfew demonstrates the determination to protect Sierra Leoneans from potential harm and maintain stability during this challenging period.

Sources: Reuters